WINFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) -- A kangaroo in Alabama is not something you see every day, but some in Winfield were able to catch a glimpse of one as it hopped along Monday afternoon.

According to Braxton Basinger of B and H Livestock, he originally bought the kangaroo in Mississippi and was planning to sell it to a customer in Tennessee later in the week. While keeping it at his property in Winfield, one of Basinger's employees was trying to get the kangaroo out of a trailer when it got loose.