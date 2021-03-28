 

Storm winds topple tree outside north Alabama courthouse

Alabama
  Photo courtesy Marshall County Sheriff's Office
  • Photo courtesy Marshall County Sheriff's Office
  • Photo courtesy Marshall County Sheriff's Office
  • Photo courtesy Marshall County Sheriff's Office
  • Photo courtesy Marshall County Sheriff's Office
  • Photo courtesy Marshall County Sheriff's Office

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – During a round of severe thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning, multiple reports of damage were received across northeast Alabama, including the Marshall County Courthouse.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the damage on Facebook, showing a giant tree toppled against the Courthouse.

In addition, the Sheriff’s Office and Marshall County Emergency Management reported power outages all across the county.

Two people were injured during the storms – one after a mobile home blew off its foundation in Cullman County and another after a roof was blown off a house on Campbell Street in Fyffe.

