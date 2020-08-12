Street renamed after slain Tuscaloosa police officer Dornell Cousette

Alabama

by: Charisse McDaniel

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa City Council unanimously voted to rename a portion of 35th Street after fallen police officer Dornell Cousette.

Cousette, an investigator with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, was killed in the line of duty last September when he was shot while trying to serve a warrant at a house on 33rd Avenue.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page Tuesday, adding that once the department moves back into its headquarters, officers will use the road to get home after their shifts.

“Officer Cousette didn’t get to go home the night of Sept. 16, 2019, but I think he’d be happy knowing that he’s on our minds every day that we get to,” Chief Brent Blankley said in the statement. “It’s not something we take for granted.”

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

95° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 75°

Thursday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 92° 73°

Friday

88° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 88° 73°

Saturday

86° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 86° 72°

Sunday

89° / 71°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 89° 71°

Monday

91° / 70°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 70°

Tuesday

90° / 70°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 90° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
89°

92°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
92°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

82°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

80°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories