BROOKWOOD, Ala. (AP) – Alabama coal miners who have been on strike for almost two years have offered to return to work.

The United Mine Workers of America sent a Feb. 17 letter to executives at Warrior Met Coal for an unconditional offer to return to work while the union and company continue to work on a new labor agreement.

UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts said in a statement Monday the union has received a response from the company but wants answers to a few questions before discussing next steps with union members.

About 1,100 union members in Brookwood went on strike in the spring of 2021.

Workers say they sacrificed pay and benefits as a cost-saving measure to help keep the mines open, but that those concessions have not been restored.