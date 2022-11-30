UPDATE (10:00 p.m.): Spring Hill College Director of Marketing and Communications Tyloria Crenshaw released a statement in reference to the robbery.

“Earlier this evening, a robbery was reported on the campus of Spring Hill College. The unknown perpetrator gained entry into one of the residence halls through a door that had been propped open. He was armed with a small handgun. He approached a student in the lobby and took his wallet and cell phone. He fled on foot. He was described as a black male, wearing a black hoodie with a white logo on the front left and black pants.

The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our highest priority here at Spring Hill. We have taken every reasonable precaution to ensure the welfare of those on our campus. The locks on all of the residence halls are functioning properly and our safety protocols have been updated.

Nothing is more valuable to us than our students and those on campus. We will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure our campus community remains safe and secure. We have encouraged anyone with information about this incident to report it to Public Safety at (251) 380-4444.”

UPDATE (7:54 p.m.): News 5 spoke with a witness who said the person robbed was a student and the robbery happened around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A person robbed at gunpoint at the Mobile Hall on the Spring Hill College campus Tuesday night, according to SHC Chief Kevin Anderson.

Mobile Hall is a residential hall on the SHC campus, according to the school’s website.

According to an email sent by Anderson, a Black male wearing a black hoodie and black pants came through the front door of the hall which was “propped open.” The email also said the suspect was armed with a small handgun and left in an “unknown direction of travel.”

The chief said if you see any suspicious people or cars, please call public safety immediately.

No further details are available at this time. News 5 is working to learn more and should have an update tomorrow morning.