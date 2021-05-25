STUDY: Alabama labeled 8th worst state for millennials

The State of Alabama has been labeled the 8th worst state for millennial residents, according to a new survey from WalletHub.

Alabama found itself ranked low in almost every category for living and working as a millennial:

35th in percentage of millennials living with parents

38th in percentage of millennials overall

43rd in average monthly earnings for millennials

27th in millennial homeownership rate

46th in millennial unemployment rate

42nd in percentage of insured millennials

45th in percentage of millennials with depression

The top five states for millennials to live and work are Washington, the District of Columbia, Utah, Massachusetts, and Iowa. West Virginia ranked dead last in the survey.

The label “millennial” applies to anyone born between 1981 and 1996, but some researchers push the label spanning as far from the early 1980s to the early 2000s. The generation has also been referred to as “Generation Y.”