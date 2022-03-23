BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – John Lee Houston, Jr. was only 21 years old when he and a friend died in an incident of gun violence in 2007.

John’s death broke his sister’s heart.

La’Quaylin Parhm Mack knew when her brother died that she had to leave her hometown of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Within the year, she’d make the move 600 miles to Birmingham. The move would change her life.

Nearly 15 years later, Parhm Mack is making history in the Magic City as the first woman to be named Assistant Chief of Police. She’s a survivor, she said in an interview earlier this month. But she’s much more than that.

The flesh of the village child

La’Quaylin Parhm Mack was raised by her community.

“My parents didn’t raise me,” Parhm Mack said. “So I would consider myself the flesh of the village child.”

In her early years, Parhm Mack was in and out of foster care – “a ward of the state,” she said. She lived with family members off and on, but her home situation was never completely stable.

Parhm Mack spent her time in foster care with only one of her siblings.

“You just have the unsettled feeling of – you know – living with strangers,” she said.

At the end of her time in state care, she said she ended up with a family she liked: the Penningtons. They’ve since passed away, Parhm Mack said, but she said she remembers the family because they were “rooted in God.”

“I know they loved us,” she said of the Penningtons. “I was blessed. Even through it all, I was blessed.”

On the whole, Parhm Mack said growing up in the foster care system had a lasting impact on her.

“Foster care for me – it taught me to never get complacent, never really get comfortable,” she said. “Be ready for the next change – the next step.”

Those lessons have been beneficial for her, even years later.

“I can remember going to DHR, and there’s this kid – he’s crying on the floor,” she said. “He’s like, ‘You know, I don’t want to go with them.’”

She sat on the floor with the boy.

“You’ve gotta go,” she recalled telling him softly. “You have to go, because if you run away, we’re going to come find you, and you’re going to have to go back.”

That advice was based on personal experience.

“I’m not telling him what I saw on TV,” she said. “I’m not telling him what I read in a book. I’m telling him what I’ve actually been through.”

Her goal was to help the boy “to trust the process,” Parhm Mack said, fighting back tears. But did Parhm Mack trust the process when she was faced with the same situation? She answered without hesitation.

“I didn’t have a choice,” she said.

Trusting the process

When she was 13, Parhm Mack’s aunt stepped in where others had not. She gained custody of Parhm Mack and took care of her through her high school years in Fort Wayne.

“Auntie Maggie,” as Parhm Mack calls her, had no children and was only 10 or 15 years older than her niece. What she did for her, though – providing stability and accountability – is something Parhm Mack still appreciates.

“She was the one to get me in line,” she said. “She was the aunt who told me, ‘You better not go here. You better not go here. I don’t want to see with this person. I don’t want to see you with that person.’ She was my accountability.”

She said she believes that many of the difficult situations she sees as a law enforcement officer could be prevented if young people could benefit from an “Auntie Maggie.”

“I think about [Auntie Maggie] when I see some of these situations that we’re dealing with,” she said. “Just the lack of consistent parenting, the lack of consistent accountability.”

With Auntie Maggie’s help, Parhm Mack graduated high school in Fort Wayne. Eventually, she would become the first person in her immediate family to graduate from college, as well, earning a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from Purdue University.

But there was more in store for La’Quaylin Parhm Mack.

Survival

La’Quaylin Parhm Mack said that despite how it may seem years later, after she graduated from high school, she didn’t have some grand life plan. She enrolled in a local community college and got a job at an air carrier that eventually went out of business.

“But I knew that wasn’t enough,” she said. “It wasn’t enough.”

The death of her brother John would become a “devastating” turning point in Parhm Mack’s life.

“Once my brother died, I knew that I needed to move,” she said. “I had to leave. And so I left the state and came to Alabama.”

Survival, she said, has been a motivating factor throughout her life. “I need to survive, she said, and help as many people as I can along the way.”

But once she made the decision to move to the Magic City, as was the case for much of her childhood, Parhm Mack didn’t know what would come next.

“At that point, I was a single mom just wanting to make ends meet and raise my daughter,” she said. “I knew that I wanted her to experience a totally different childhood than I did. So I knew that I had to do something different.”

Still, she almost didn’t make it down south. Parhm Mack applied for and obtained a job as a code inspector for the city of Birmingham, but she was still hesitant to make a cross-country move with a 6-year-old child to a city where she had no family or friends. She called her new supervisor the Friday before she was scheduled to begin working for the city.

“I’m not going to move,” Parhm Mack recalled telling her.

“Okay,” the woman said, “But I’ll see you on Monday.”

“So I got in my car,” Parhm Mack said, “and I drove 10 hours.”

It was a leap of faith, but La’Quaylin Parhm Mack would have to trust the process.

Milo’s and the Magic City

When Parhm Mack first visited Birmingham, she immediately felt at home in the city. The rolling hills and scenic views were a welcome change of pace from the flat cornfields of Indiana she knew so well.

People were friendlier. The smiles and the weather were warmer.

“I feel like it was heaven sent – that this is going to be my new home,” she said.

After moving, Parhm Mack said she quickly learned that some things worked a little differently in the South, best remembered the time a co-worker first took her to Milo’s.

“What is on my french fries?” She asked him.

He laughed. “Girl, that’s how they make the fries down here,” he told her.

Parhm Mack got to know Birmingham’s character more deeply through the windshield of her vehicle in her time as a code enforcement inspector, driving through the city’s streets reporting things like weeds, overgrown grass, and inoperable vehicles to city workers.

She liked the job, but in her conversations with other city employees, she learned that she could retire more quickly working as a police officer than as a code enforcement inspector. So Parhm Mack decided to make the shift to law enforcement.

She said she didn’t hesitate moving into a job more dangerous than her position as a code inspector. Her perception of law enforcement was also good, she said. She had never had a negative experience with a police officer. Instead, she remembers fondly the officers that attended her church — Mount Calvary Baptist — when she was a child.

“It’s unfortunate that, yes, we have some bad apples, as with any profession,” she said. “But ultimately, I would say 99 percent of our officers — we have great officers.”

Better than what I found it

When it comes to her work in the Birmingham Police Department, La’Quaylin Parhm Mack has pretty much done it all. After completing the police academy, Parhm Mack began on patrol. Her first beat was in Titusville, but she would eventually work in three of the city’s four precincts.

Patrolling the community, Parhm Mack said, is “the foundation of a police department.”

“That’s where you really get hands-on. You’re going to meet the citizens. You’re going to interact with officers,” she said.

She recalled a woman on her beat that would repeatedly call police around midnight, as if she had “set her alarm clock,” Parhm Mack said.

The first time Parhm Mack responded to a call from the woman, she arrived at the house and knocked on the woman’s door, identifying herself as a police officer.

“Hold on,” the woman told her. “I need to go get dressed.”

The woman, who had called the police to her home, took her time. She got fully dressed – shoes, make-up, and all.

“So she became a regular,” Parhm Mack said. “She was elderly. She didn’t have any family. But it was a routine to her. I knew she was going to call, and I knew I had to knock and wait for her to get dressed, even though she called the police. So it was just – for her – she wanted somebody to come and make sure that her door was locked.”

Patrol wasn’t always as easy or simple as that. But Parhm Mack said she always benefitted from the experienced it provided.

“Patrol really makes you value life,” she said. “For me, it reminded me it’s the simple things that count. Because we’re going to different people’s homes that the average person does not see.”

One night, just after the beginning of her night shift, Parhm Mack was called to a domestic incident. A grandmother had called police because a brother and sister, both in their early 20s, were fighting.

When she arrived, Parhm Mack separated the siblings and started talking to the young man involved one-on-one.

The fight was about finances, she recalled. “People didn’t do the money how they were supposed to in regards to paying the bills,” she said.

Ultimately, the young man broke down and revealed a problem Parhm Mack could fix.

“Ma’am, I’m hungry” she recalled him saying, “I haven’t eaten all day. I’m hungry, and she spent all the money.”

Parhm Mack had just bought food for herself. It was still warm. She offered it to the man, and he accepted. She called the experience humbling.

“It really makes you know that what you’re doing is serving a purpose,” she said. “It makes me appreciate the simple things in life.”

After her time on patrol, La’Quaylin Parhm Mack served in the BPD’s community services division, now called the Community Outreach and Public Education (COPE) division, where she worked to improve the public’s relationship with the police department. In the role, Parhm Mack also restructured the Volunteers in Police Services (VIPS) and internship programs for the department, programs that she said have had a measurable impact. At least five officers now on the force started off as interns for BPD, Parhm Mack said.

La’Quaylin Parhm Mack also served the department at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport and in BPD’s Special Events Unit. In the former role, she said, maintaining security was important not just for public safety but “because anything that goes wrong with airports is almost international news.” In her time at the Special Events Unit, she said, she was able to get an even more intimate view of the city, policing everything from the Mercedes marathon to Veterans Day parades to local neighborhood gatherings.

Her experiences in the police department, Parhm Mack said, have been wide-ranging and have taught her about the city, the Birmingham Police Department, and herself.

Hope

At the end of a work day in late 2021, La’Quaylin Parhm Mack got an unexpected meeting invite from her superiors at the Birmingham Police Department.

“I was like – okay, is something wrong?” Parhm Mack said.

During the meeting, her promotion was announced. La’Quaylin Parhm Mack would become the first woman to serve as Assistant Chief of Police. She said she was “shocked.”

“It just didn’t seem real,” she said. “I was waiting on somebody – is somebody going to jump out of the closet? I was excited.

Parhm Mack paused for a moment and asks a question.

“Have you ever played Bingo?” She asked. “And you saw your number in the monitor, but someone else is calling Bingo? But you’re like ‘Wait a minute, my number’s in the monitor.’ So [the promotion] was kind of like ‘Thank you. Bingo!”

She said her excitement about her new role isn’t about her, but about the things she accomplish in the job.

“It was exciting to know that I could actually be more intentional in my efforts,” she said. “My model’s always been to leave it better than I found it.”

She said she hopes it is not 10 or 20 years before the next woman is named assistant chief.

“I have to be very intentional and very consistent to make sure that I pave the way and mentor others,” she said.

Other women, she said, have paved the way for her. On the day Parhm Mack sat down with CBS 42 for an interview, she had just met, for the first time, Annetta Nunn, the first Black woman to serve as Birmingham Police Chief. Parhm Mack said she had always admired Nunn, whose picture hangs among those of other former chiefs in the executive conference room.

Parhm Mack said meeting Nunn was being in the company of a giant.

“I feel starstruck,” she told Nunn. “Because I’ve seen your picture on the wall all these years.”

The opportunity to sit down with Nunn was “priceless,” she said.

Diversity is important in a police force, Parhm Mack said, because “hope looks different for different people.”

“It’s just giving somebody that hope,” she said. “Giving somebody something they can relate to.”

Soon, Parhm Mack could be given an opportunity to provide that hope in an even more high-profile role: Birmingham’s Chief of Police. Since former Chief Patrick Smith’s departure, Scott Thurmond has served as acting chief until a permanent replacement is chosen.

When asked whether she’d serve as chief if chosen to do so by Birmingham’s mayor, Parhm Mack – a survivor – smiled. She emphasized that she fully supports any decision that the mayor might make in relation to the position. She also said Thurmond has her “full support.” But she said that she would serve as chief if called to do so.

“Yes,” she said. “I will.”