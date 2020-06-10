Suspect arrested in missing 25-year-old’s death whose car was found burning in Fairfield

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 25-year-old man whose body was found days after his car was found burning.

Christopher Deantwon Davis, 26 of Birmingham, has been arrested and charged with murder for the death of Ryan Clayton Brown.

Brown was declared missing Friday, May 15, after he was last seen the day before. He was reported missing by his mom, Yolanda Clayton. Police found his vehicle burning behind a building in Fairfield.

Police later announced Brown was found Sunday, May 17, in the 2800 block of 29th Street SW.

Davis, who is charged in this homicide investigation, remained at large and was taken into custody on June 10 for the outstanding murder warrant. He remains in the Jefferson County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS