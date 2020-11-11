Suspect arrested in Mobile homicide was out on bond for 2017 murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspect booked in a recent murder on the Gulf Coast was already accused of another murder in northern Alabama.

Lequinton King, 22, was arrested Tuesday in Mobile in connection with the homicide that occurred on Downtowner Boulevard on November 6.

Court records show King was out on bond for an August 2017 murder in the Anniston area. He was released from the Calhoun County Jail in November 2017.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke his bond in the 2017 case.

The arrest is yet another example of Alabama’s “revolving door” which sends people accused of violent crimes back on the street to commit new offenses.

