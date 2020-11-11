Suspect arrested in Mobile homicide was out on bond for 2017 murder

Alabama

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Lequinton King

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspect booked in a recent murder on the Gulf Coast was already accused of another murder in northern Alabama.

Lequinton King, 22, was arrested Tuesday in Mobile in connection with the homicide that occurred on Downtowner Boulevard on November 6.

Court records show King was out on bond for an August 2017 murder in the Anniston area. He was released from the Calhoun County Jail in November 2017.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke his bond in the 2017 case.

The arrest is yet another example of Alabama’s “revolving door” which sends people accused of violent crimes back on the street to commit new offenses.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

81° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 81° 70°

Thursday

81° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 58°

Friday

78° / 52°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 78° 52°

Saturday

76° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 76° 58°

Sunday

77° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 77° 56°

Monday

68° / 45°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 68° 45°

Tuesday

65° / 43°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 65° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
77°

78°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

78°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

74°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

72°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

71°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
71°

72°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

71°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

71°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

71°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories