Suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa Thursday night.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the incident took place on the 200 block of Skyland Boulevard East at 9:15 p.m.

Officers responded to a domestic call where a suspect was reported to be armed with a handgun and had fired a round into a vehicle occupied by his children’s mother as well as their two small children.

As officers were speaking with the victim, the suspect was observed driving in the area. Officers attempted a traffic stop, and the suspect initially stopped, but then fled in his vehicle.

The suspect then drove a short distance with officers in vehicle pursuit. The suspect stopped and fled from his vehicle and officers pursued the suspect on foot.

The suspect was located in a wooded area, and produced and fired a handgun as officers were approaching and giving commands. According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the suspect fired his weapon and the officers returned fire.

The suspect was transported to DCH Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. TPD says no officers were injured.

The Tuscaloosa County Homicide Unit is currently investigating, according to TPD Chief Brent Blankley.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information will be released at this time.

