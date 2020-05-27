Suspect in Danville triple murder now in custody

DECATUR, Ala. (WIAT/WHNT) – UPDATE (5/26): The Decatur Police Department has confirmed that the suspect in a triple murder in Danville is now in custody.
According to Decatur PD, Carson Peters was suspected of killing three people Sunday evening. He then began eluding authorities with the help of his significant other April Hanner. Hanner has since been arrested as well.
ORIGINAL (5/25): Decatur Police are looking for Carson Ray Peters. They say he’s the man suspected in a deadly shooting on Flint Creek Private Drive in Danville from Sunday.
Police received a call about a shooting on the 70 block of Flint Creek Private Drive at just before 7 p.m. Sunday, according to DPD spokesperson Emme Long. She said three people were killed and another person was flown to a hospital in Huntsville.
Decatur Police said James Edward Miller, 55, Teresa Lynn Peters, 54, and Tammy Renee Smith, 50, were killed in the shooting.
Decatur Police confirmed the shooting was an isolated, domestic incident.
Decatur police say there are three active warrants for the arrest of Peters, charging him with capital murder.
If anyone has any information or can provide any assistance in locating Peters, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
Police warn everyone not to approach Peters. Please call police if you think you’ve seen him.
