Suspect in Morgan County mass murder denied youthful offender status

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A suspect in a mass murder investigation in Morgan County, John Michael Legg was denied youthful offender status in Morgan County Court on Tuesday.

Legg was 19 at the time of the killings in June 2020.

Authorities said suspects Frederic Allen Rogers and Legg shot and killed seven people at a home on Talucah Road in Valhermoso Springs on June 4, 2020.

Deputies responded to a home on Talucah Drive in Valhermoso Springs, where seven people were found shot to death. The victims were William Zane Hodgin, 18; Jeramy Roberts, 31; James Benford, 22; Roger Jones Jr., 19; Emily Payne, 21; Tammy England Muzzey, 45; and Dakota Green, 17. A dog also was killed at the home.

According to the indictment, some of the victims had been partially burned in a fire that they believe was set by Legg and Rogers.

The pair were arrested in Oregon 18 days after the killings.

Rogers told investigators that he and Legg started a motorcycle club called the 7 Deadly Sins, though the members didn’t have motorcycles.

Authorities said Rogers told them he and Legg were concerned that they would get in trouble over an ‘unsanctioned’ crime committed by one of the victims. Rogers told investigators that’s why they went to the house, killed everyone, set fires, and left to get some marijuana, according to testimony.

The District Attorney’s Office plans to seek the death penalty against both Rogers and Legg.