 

Suspect involved in deadly Homewood hit-and-run crash arrested in Tuscaloosa

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The man accused of causing a fatal crash during a police pursuit in Homewood was arrested and taken into custody in Tuscaloosa Thursday.

Jordan Markice Ricks, 28, was arrested at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex just after 8 a.m.
Thursday. He is charged with murder and leaving the scene of an accident for the fatal crash. Authorities identified the victim as Robyn Naftel Herring, 42, of Homewood.

According to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office, Herring was a passenger of a Jeep Wrangler that was struck by Ricks, who was driving a Nissan Juke while attempting to flee from Vestavia Hills police officers following a traffic stop.

Ricks will be transported to Homewood to face charges of murder and leaving the scene of an
accident.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 85° 67°

Friday

82° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 82° 57°

Saturday

83° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 83° 58°

Sunday

87° / 68°
Cloudy
Cloudy 22% 87° 68°

Monday

84° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 84° 72°

Tuesday

88° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 88° 71°

Wednesday

79° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 79° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
83°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
74°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
71°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
16%
69°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
21%
69°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
12%
68°

69°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
71°

73°

11 AM
Cloudy
5%
73°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
77°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
78°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories