Suspect involved in deadly Homewood hit-and-run crash arrested in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The man accused of causing a fatal crash during a police pursuit in Homewood was arrested and taken into custody in Tuscaloosa Thursday.

Jordan Markice Ricks, 28, was arrested at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex just after 8 a.m.

Thursday. He is charged with murder and leaving the scene of an accident for the fatal crash. Authorities identified the victim as Robyn Naftel Herring, 42, of Homewood.

According to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office, Herring was a passenger of a Jeep Wrangler that was struck by Ricks, who was driving a Nissan Juke while attempting to flee from Vestavia Hills police officers following a traffic stop.

Ricks will be transported to Homewood to face charges of murder and leaving the scene of an

accident.