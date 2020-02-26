Suspect killed during shootout with Alabama police officers

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama police chief says a suspect was shot and killed during a shootout with officers responding to reports of suspicious activity in a neighborhood.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan confirms officers were dispatched to an apartment complex just before 4 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a call about someone banging on doors.

Officers spotted a suspect they believed was involved, and the person fired shots and ran away. Logan says the suspect was hit and killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers after a short foot chase.

The suspect and officers haven’t been identified. The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the case.

