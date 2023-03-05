UPDATE (6:48 p.m.): The Mobile County Sheriff’s office said Robert Alikandiel is currently at a local hospital in critical condition. He is “not expected to make it through the night.”

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

UPDATE: Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said deputies shot a suspect who pulled a gun on them while executing a warrant Friday. A woman unrelated to the warrants was also injured.

Burch said deputies with the warrant division tried to execute warrants at a house on Maple Drive. A Robert Alikandiel and his wife have multiple felony warrants, Burch said, but the woman was not there.

When deputies encountered the man, he ran and attempted to jump the fence. Burch said he did not make it over the fence and then pointed a gun at deputies. Deputies shot the suspect, hitting him in the head.

Burch said at least one round went through he fence and hit a vehicle. A woman sitting in the vehicle was injured from the shattered glass. The victim and the suspect were taken to a hospital for treatment. Burch said the suspect was alive when he was taken from the scene, “fighting EMS.”

Burch said Mobile Police are assisting and are still searching for the woman suspect. No deputies were injured. Multiple crime scenes are being processed.

WATCH: Birch talks about the remaining suspect and what’s next for the investigation:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirmed they responded to a shooting on Cottage Hill Road at about 12:40 Friday afternoon. Police said a woman was shot.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Cottage Hill and Schillinger Road. Police said the woman’s injuries are “non-life-threatening” and they will provide more details as information becomes available.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 has a team at the scene working to gather more information. We will update this story as we learn more.