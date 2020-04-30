SUV crash on Hwy 280 claims the life of Valley woman

Sylacauga, Ala. (WRBL) – An early morning traffic crash has claimed the life of a Valley woman.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say Kristi Elizabeth Chriss, 42, was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at 6:15 a.m. 15 miles east of Sylacauga on Hwy 280, according to ALEA officials.

Chriss was the passenger in 2017 Toyota 4 Runner when the crash happened. The vehicle struck a guardrail, overturned, then went off the roadway, according to officials. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Chriss was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.