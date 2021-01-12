 

 

Sylacauga nurse who worked at hospital for 43 years dies from COVID-19

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa Valley Medical Center (CVMC) in Sylacauga is mourning the loss of one of its nurses who passed away due to COVID-19.

Betty Grier Gallaher had been with the hospital for over 43 years, according to a Facebook post from CVMC.

“Mrs. Betty always had a smile on her face and was our encourager. She was a nurse’s nurse. She embodied our charge to care for patients- mind, body, and spirit. She was always gentle and cared deeply for her patients. We mourn her loss and celebrate her life. We extend our sincere condolences to her family,” Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Operating Officer ay CVMC Amy Price said.

CBS 42 is currently trying to get more information on Gallaher and her untimely passing. The story will be updated upon release of more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

49° / 32°
Cloudy
Cloudy 2% 49° 32°

Wednesday

53° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 53° 29°

Thursday

59° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 59° 42°

Friday

55° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 55° 33°

Saturday

50° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 50° 29°

Sunday

52° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 52° 36°

Monday

53° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 53° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
47°

47°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
47°

48°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
48°

48°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
48°

46°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
46°

44°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
44°

42°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
42°

41°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
41°

39°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
39°

39°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
39°

37°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
37°

37°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
37°

36°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
36°

35°

4 AM
Clear
8%
35°

34°

5 AM
Clear
8%
34°

33°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
33°

33°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
33°

33°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
33°

36°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
36°

39°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

43°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
43°

46°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
46°

48°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
48°

50°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
50°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories