DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Tyler Blaise Wilbanks was sentenced to three years in prison just over one year after a Crossville teen was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Alabama Highway 75.

Court records show Wilbanks accepted a plea deal in connection to the death of 14-year-old Harley Keith Lasseter. He is expected to serve a 15-year split sentence, with three years spent behind bars followed by five years of probation, with credit for time served.

On April 2, 2022, Wilbanks is accused of hitting Lasseter’s motorcycle, a 2003 Honda CH-80, from behind with his vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox around 10:20 p.m.

Authorities pronounced Lasseter dead on the scene.

Wilbanks was arrested in Pell City on April 6, 2022, when he was charged with manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident.

Lasseter’s 18-year-old brother Dawson died in an Albertville crash on New Year’s Day while he was home on leave from the U.S. Marine Corps, according to the Sand Mountain Reporter, leaving the family to grieve the loss of two sons in less than one year.

Wilbanks has remained in the custody of the DeKalb County Jail since his initial arrest on a $155,000 bond.

Within the plea agreement, the charge of leaving the scene of the accident was dismissed. The sentencing range for Wilbanks on the manslaughter charge was two to 20 years in prison.