 

‘Take the storm seriously’: Birmingham leaders hold press conference ahead of severe weather

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham officials held a press conference Wednesday ahead of potentially severe weather.

The media address took place at Fire Station 1 with the city’s plans for operations and response strategies. Officials also encouraged everyone to have a plan in place for themselves and their family in case the weather takes a turn for the worse.

Areas in the city of Birmingham that are expected to have an increased level of flooding will be closed starting at noon. These areas include Messer Airport Highway near 32nd Street North and 6th Avenue South near 8th Street South.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue is asking all citizens to take the storms seriously and be prepared. Storm shelters will be opening across the city and Jefferson County later this afternoon.

You can watch the full press conference in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

73° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 73° 65°

Thursday

71° / 46°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 93% 71° 46°

Friday

61° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 61° 43°

Saturday

57° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 57° 39°

Sunday

65° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 65° 41°

Monday

71° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 71° 44°

Tuesday

74° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 74° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

1 PM
Cloudy
18%
61°

63°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
63°

65°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
65°

69°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
69°

71°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
71°

72°

6 PM
Cloudy
18%
72°

73°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

70°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
70°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
68°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
67°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
67°

67°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
67°

68°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
68°

67°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
85%
67°

67°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
93%
67°

66°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
66°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
66°

67°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
67°

68°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
71°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories