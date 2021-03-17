‘Take the storm seriously’: Birmingham leaders hold press conference ahead of severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham officials held a press conference Wednesday ahead of potentially severe weather.

The media address took place at Fire Station 1 with the city’s plans for operations and response strategies. Officials also encouraged everyone to have a plan in place for themselves and their family in case the weather takes a turn for the worse.

Areas in the city of Birmingham that are expected to have an increased level of flooding will be closed starting at noon. These areas include Messer Airport Highway near 32nd Street North and 6th Avenue South near 8th Street South.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue is asking all citizens to take the storms seriously and be prepared. Storm shelters will be opening across the city and Jefferson County later this afternoon.

