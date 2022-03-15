CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WRBL) – The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Nancy Elaine Arnold and asks for public help uncovering information about her activities before her death.

On March 3, 2022, around 10:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a disturbance report on Cemetery Lane in Childersburg, Alabama.

After arriving, authorities discovered the body of an adult white female. Officers transported the victim to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to identify the cause of death.

Authorities later identified the victim as Nancy Elaine Arnold, 40, from Sylacauga, Alabama. The Talladega Sheriff’s Department have not released the cause of death.

If you have any information regarding the death of Nancy Elaine Arnold, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!