TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tarrant police officer and two suspects were injured when a car chase over the weekend ended in a crash.

According to Tarrant Police, the chase started around 9:35 p.m. in Vestavia Hills on June 26. The chase eventually entered into Tarrant where the suspect vehicle crashed into and totaled a Tarrant patrol car near Pinson Street and East Lake Boulevard.

Police said the officer in the patrol car and both suspects sustained injuries in the crash. No information concerning the condition of officer or suspects is available at this time.