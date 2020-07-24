Teacher group pushes virtual learning at Alabama capitol

Alabama

by: Reshad Hudson

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A group called “Alabama Teachers Against COVID-19” held a protest in front of the state capitol Thursday morning.

The group says they are pushing for all Alabama schools to be virtual this fall.

“We’ve come to the conclusion that its the safest method of learning and teaching,” Tracey Davis said.

The group has about 5,700 online members, but it was only a small group at Thursday’s silent protest. Although many school districts are starting virtually, others will meet in person.

“No teacher will be left behind and that’s why I’m here today,” Falana Flowers said.

Some of the teacher are concerned that students could bring the virus home to their parents.

“We’re forgetting that we are people and you can’t put a price tag on our lives. A lot of our students their parents are essential workers and they’re going to bring this illness home. There are essential worker parents are going to get sick and it’s going to shut down the economy even more,” Michelle Sellers said.

Opponents of virtual learning say it will create bigger problems for students down the road.

“When children are at home, they’re unsupervised. They’re not getting the education,” Suzelle Josey said.

