Teachers and co-workers remember Hoover flood victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood and Birmingham community is mourning the loss of two 23-year-olds that were killed in flash flooding Wednesday night.

Latin Marie Hill and Myles Jared Butler were found Thursday morning in a submerged car by the Hoover Dive Team after crews spent hours the previous night searching for the vehicle, which at one point was pinned against a guardrail.

CBS 42 spoke with some of Myles’s co-workers and teachers Friday about the impact he made on their lives. They tell us he was a one of a kind guy that would go above and beyond for those around him.

“If you wanted to name something about him he was an ultimate servant; he would do whatever was needed to help out,” Tim Shepler, Basketball Coach at Homewood High School, said.

Butler was a 2016 graduate at Homewood High School. He was the men’s basketball manager, and during his senior year, the team won the High School State Championship.

Butler had also been involved at the YMCA Youth Center in Birmingham since 3rd grade. As he got older, he started working as a soccer referee. Then at 15, he started coaching basketball. At 23, he was an after-school counselor.

“Myles had the opportunity to live in his purpose. He was doing the work that God put him here to do and that was to live and serve and help people an everyday single day,” said Terri Harvill, Executive Director of the YMCA’s Youth Center.

Butler and Hill leave behind a young daughter. Community members are rallying around the family and have created a GoFundMe Page to raise funds to help pay for funeral expenses as well as supporting their daughter. Click here to donate.