BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A women’s volleyball team at a historically Black college walked out of a banquet and withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse.

Officials say a Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received a “racially motivated picture” during the Southern States Athletic Conference’s volleyball awards banquet.

It was held last week during the tournament in Montgomery.

A conference statement calls the act “vile and vicious.”

The school is supporting the team for its bravery, and the conference says it’s still investigating.