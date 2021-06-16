Teen airlifted to hospital after car crash in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old girl had to be airlifted to the hospital after crashing her truck in Chilton County Tuesday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the teen was injured after her 1998 Ford F-150 left the roadway and struck a utility pole and several trees along Chilton County Road 42. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.

She was transported by air to UAB Hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash has also yet to be determined.

No other information has been released. The investigation is still ongoing.