Teen charged in Alabama police officer’s ambush killing makes court appearance

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A teenager accused of using a rifle to kill a Selma police officer who was taking a lunch break at home has made his initial court appearance.

(Selma Police Officer Marquis Moore)

News outlets report 18-year-old Javonte Stubbs was wearing a bulletproof vest and under heavy police guard during a hearing in Dallas County.

A judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for Sept. 17. Asked by a reporter whether he killed Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer, Stubbs shook his head “no.”

Stubbs is charged with capital murder in the killing of Moorer and attempted murder in the wounding of Shakiaria Barley, a woman described by police as being in a relationship with Moorer.

