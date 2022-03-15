TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a teenager has been charged with murder in a drive-by shooting in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, that left a man and a 2-year-old dead, authorities said Monday.

AL.com reports that Tyrese Laquon Bell, 19, aka “Red,” is charged with murder in the Sunday afternoon shooting that killed Marcus Winston Jr., 25, and 2-year-old Ashton Jones, who is not related to Winston.

Winston died on the scene and the child died later at a hospital. Bell was arrested Monday evening and will be held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with bonds totaling $3 million.

Earlier, Mayor Walt Maddox shared a statement shared on social media that said suspects in the shooting’s aren’t new to Tuscaloosa police. Authorities didn’t release a potential motive.