Teen indicted by jury in fatal Bramblett crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County grand jury has indicted the Auburn teen charged in connection with the death of Rod and Paula Bramblett in a car crash.

16-year-old Johnston Taylor has been indicted on two counts of manslaughter-reckless by a grand jury.

Rod and Paula Bramblett were killed in the crash back on May 25, 2019.

Investigators says Taylor’s was driving around 90 mile per hour when he hit the Bramblett’s car.

A toxicology analysis report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences found that Taylor had marijuana in his blood.In the days following the crash, hundreds attended a Celebration of Life Service in Memory of Rod and Paula Bramblett at the Auburn Arena.

The beloved Voice of The Auburn Tigers and his high school sweetheart were both graduates of Auburn University.