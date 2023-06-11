SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) — Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland released a video to Facebook showing a local baseball field getting vandalized.

The driver of the vehicle can be seeing doing donuts on the infield dirt at the Smiths Station Sports Complex on Lamb Road.

Mayor Copeland says two male teenagers, ages 16 and 17 are responsible for the vandalism. He spoke with their parents.

“The parents have reached out to me and are willing to pay whatever repairs need to be paid for to fix the problem their juvenile did,” said Mayor Copeland.

This was an isolated incident at the local sports complex. Copeland referred to it as “juvenile delinquency.”

“It’s just young kids acting crazy. I mean, that’s all I can say. They don’t understand the consequences of their actions. They don’t understand that what they do causes issues.”

While the city has yet to assess the damages, Copeland believes repairs may cost between 2 to 5-thousand dollars, if the sprinkler system was impacted. He expects the baseball field will be repaired on Monday and Tuesday.