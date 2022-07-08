ALABAMA (WRBL) – A man from Texas has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison after pleaded guilty in a child sexual exploitation case involving an Alabama child.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Alabama, John David Twomey, age 24, was sentenced to 324 months in federal prison on July 6, 2022, following his guilty plea at an earlier date.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney J. Patrick Lamb.

According to officials, the investigation into Twomey, of Brownwood, Texas, began in Ozark, Alabama.

During the investigation, multiple law enforcement agencies in Alabama and Texas worked together to find and recover a missing person.

Investigators from the Ozark Police Department, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and Brownwood Police Department in Texas all took part.

Efforts of those law enforcement agencies led to the discovery of Twomey’s sexual exploitation of the victim in the case.