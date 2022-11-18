ALABAMA (WRBL) — If you’re traveling for Thanksgiving this year, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) wants to give you some safety advice.

The official Thanksgiving holiday travel period begins at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and runs until midnight on Sunday, Nov. 27.

According to ALEA, the national average of Thanksgiving travelers is expected to top 2021’s numbers.

To stay safe this holiday season, consider these tips from ALEA:

Use your cellphone for emergency situations only

“If you need to make a call or send a text, pull over safely to the right shoulder. Even hands free devices can still cause you to miss important visual and audio cues needed to avoid a crash.“

Avoid long social conversations

ALEA also advices against scrolling on social media or watching videos while driving.

If you’re drowsy, pull off the road

“Drowsiness increases the risk of a crash by nearly four times. If you feel tired, get off the road; don’t try to get home faster.”

Limit the number of passengers, as well as the level of activity inside the car.

“In Alabama, 16-year-old drivers may not have more than one non-family passenger in the car with them at any time. Driving with friends can create a dangerous driving environment because novice drivers are focused on their friends rather than the road.”

Avoid eating while driving

“Being busy is no excuse for distracted driving. Food spills are a major cause of distraction.”

Do your multi-tasking outside the car

“Everyone spends a lot of time in their vehicles, and it may seem like the perfect time to get little things done, however, those little tasks require attention away from the road and drivers around you.”