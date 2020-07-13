‘The Bright Star’ restaurant temporarily closes due to COVID-19

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — After a team member at The Bright Star tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant announced Sunday it would temporarily close its doors.

The restaurant made a Facebook post saying, “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health and well-being of our guests and staff, we will be closing for a deep cleaning and sanitation of the restaurant as well as further testing of our staff.”

At this time, the reopening date for The Bright Star is yet to be announced. Keep up with the restaurant through their Facebook.

