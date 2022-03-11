BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A few days ago, Dr. Christopher Jahraus made the trip from Birmingham to Poland.

More News from WRBL

On paper, he was there with members of the ministry Bridges of Faith to help Ukrainian refugees who had fled their country amid the Russian invasion. However, Jahraus was ultimately there for another reason: to get one 9-year-old boy out of Ukraine and adopt him.

Dr. Christopher Jahraus with his family and Sashko, a 9-year-old orphan from Ukraine. (Courtesy Rev. Tom Benz, Bridges of Faith)

Prior to the invasion, Jahraus and his family had spent a month as the foster family to Sashko, a 9-year-old orphan who had come to Alabama through Bridges of Faith.

“When I saw him, I felt similar to the moment when I saw my child for the first time,” Jahraus previously told CBS 42 in February.

Jahraus, a radiation oncologist at Shelby Baptist Medical Center, was in the process of trying to adopt Sashko before the invasion changed those plans. Today, it seems all hope of getting Sashko out of Ukraine may be lost, at least for now.

On Friday, Jahraus confirmed to CBS 42 that he had received word from the country’s Service of Children’s Affairs that by order of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, no children would be allowed to leave the country with “foreign nationals during hostilities.”

“So basically, they’re refusing to give Sashko up,” Jahraus said in a phone interview from Poland Friday morning.

Jahraus shared the following email from the ministry, which has been translated from Ukrainian into English:

“Good afternoon, in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, the departure of children from Ukraine in the family of foreign nationals during hostilities is prohibited. We are sincerely grateful for your care and look forward to further cooperation after the war. Sincerely, Service for Children and Families.”

Jahraus said he had done everything he could to prove to the government that Sashko would be better off with him. He gave the ministry a note from Sashko’s doctor saying the boy would be better off with Jahraus and his family. He even said he would bring him back to the country once the conflict is over. Nonetheless, that wouldn’t happen.

Jahraus said that recently, Sashko and other children were moved out of their orphanage in Kiev and were now staying in Lviv.

“How on earth that they can think he is safer in a refugee orphanage than in the loving arms in of a family in the U.S.,” he said.

Jahraus said he worries for what could happen to children like Sashko if Russia takes over Ukraine. For one, he worries about how Sashko himself would be treated. He said that in Ukraine, a doctor there had diagnosed him with being mentally retarded. Jahraus strongly disagrees, claiming that Sashko likely has some form of attention deficit disorder. Through his discussion with a Ukrainian psychologist, there is also the theory that Sashko may suffer from the effects of fetal alcohol syndrome.

A picture of 9-year-old Ukrainian orphan Sashko during his trip to America with Dr. Christopher Jahraus and his family. (Courtesy Dr. Christopher Jahraus)

“If he ends up under Russian rule, he will be labeled as mentally retarded, and he’s not,” he said. “He will be institutionalized for life.”

Jahraus said there are many orphans like Sashko who could use good homes in America, away from conflict.

“In Ukraine, no one wants these kids,” he said. “They’re viewed as pariahs.”

While in Poland, Jahraus has seen what the conflict has done to many Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes.

“We don’t have any concept of how real this is for them,” he said. “It’s so much worse than you can possibly imagine.”

Jahraus said he will be staying in Poland through Sunday to help out with Bridges of Faith, but he will do anything to bring Sashko to Alabama.

“I am holding out hope that God can get us in touch with someone who can make a change,” Jahraus said. “If I have to come back to Poland. I’ll do that. He’s my boy.”