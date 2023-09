TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The third GOP presidential debate will be held in Alabama.

A source close to the event organizing confirmed the debate is expected to be in Tuscaloosa at the University of Alabama’s Coleman Coliseum in late October or early November.

Organizers are still in the process of coordinating candidate schedules and who will broadcast the debate, according to the source.

Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl said he had no comment at this time.