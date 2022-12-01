ALABAMA (WHNT) — A third child has died from the flu in Alabama, according to the most recent weekly influenza report published by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

The total number of flu-related deaths in the state for this season is now up to 13, including 10 adults and three children.

The ADPH added that across Alabama, influenza-like illnesses are sitting at 7.49%, which is higher than the previous week. Officials say the baseline percentage for Alabama’s 2022-2023 flu season is 3.27%.

Along that baseline for outpatients, numbers for the northern and northeastern districts are currently at 6.56% and 9.87%, respectively.

In its weekly report, the ADPH explained that there are also cases of COVID-19 and Human rhinovirus/enterovirus circulating in the state, saying symptoms do mimic those of the flu.

Health experts urge everyone who is able to get a flu shot and practice good hygiene and handwashing practices.

You can view the ADPH’s full report here.