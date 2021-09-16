Tim Tebow Rule controversy at Enterprise High School

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last decade, a little more than half of the U.S. States have adopted the Tim Tebow rule named after the former Heisman Trophy winner.

This rule essentially allows a homeschooled student to participate in sports in the school district where he or she lives this month.

Jacob Barbaccia and his dad, John Barbaccia, often can be found playing music at various establishments in Enterprise and surrounding communities.

Jacob is being home-schooled but is also a member of the Big Blue. The 270 member Enterprise High Band, along with the school’s jazz ensemble, and several other musical groups associated with EHS.

However, Jacob was recently told he could not participate unless he enrolled at the high school. Jacob and John thought the Tebow Rule allowed the young man to participate. But the rule only allows athletes to take part in school sports, in the school in which the family is districted.

“It’s truly unfair since football can be home, schooled, and do football, but band kids can’t be homeschooled and do band,” Jacob Barbaccia said. “And they are pushing it so I would have to enroll in school to take band class, which is a class I truly love.”

“Jacob is a motivator, a lot of the kids look up to him,” John Barbaccia said. “He’s a 4.0 student whether here or when he was in school.”

Enterprise High School Athletic Director, Trent Trawick says the rule is pretty clear. It allows homeschoolers only the opportunity to participate in sporting activities.

“The Alabama Athletic High School Association only governs sports,” Trawick said. “So the athletic association doesn’t get involved in any other activity.”

In last Friday night’s football game at the Wildcat Stadium, Jacob performed a guitar solo at halftime which earned a scholarship offer from Troy University.