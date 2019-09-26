Toddler found unresponsive submerged in bathtub, taken to hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A toddler was found unresponsive submerged in a bathtub Wednesday night.

The child was able to be revived and was taken to the hospital, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

