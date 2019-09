CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 3-year-old child has been killed in a school bus accident Friday afternoon in Calhoun County.

The Calhoun County Coroner said the child was with his father waiting on another child when the 3-year-old and was hit by the school bus.

The incident happened on Bernard Couch Drive near Anniston.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.