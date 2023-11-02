MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The much anticipated Topgolf Mobile will soon open its doors.

The venue — to open Friday, Nov. 17 — is located in the McGowan Park Shopping Center, near the intersection of Government Boulevard and I-65.

This will be the third Topgolf in Alabama; the other two are in Huntsville and Birmingham. The attraction brings 200 jobs to Mobile and, of course, recreation for golf buffs and those just looking for fun.

“Topgolf provides family-friendly entertainment and enhances the quality of life for our citizens,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “Whether it’s golf or not golf that you enjoy most, there is something for everyone at this new attraction. We are thrilled to see Topgolf open its doors so Mobilians and visitors can join in on the fun.”

Topgolf Mobile will have 60 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays, according to its website.