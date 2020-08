ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 107,483 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,905 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 4,966 probable COVID-19 cases and 69 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 13,248 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.