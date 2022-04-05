AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, a Prattville man died after a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

On April 4, 2022, around 10:48 p.m., the vehicle crash claimed the life of Terance R. Whitfield, 29, from Prattville, Alabama.

Whitfield was fatally injured after his 2007 Buick Lucerne crossed over the center line, causing the vehicle to go off the roadway and collide with a tree.

During the crash, authorities say Whitfield was not wearing a seatbelt and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 14, almost three miles west of Prattville, Alabama.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are currently investigating the incident.