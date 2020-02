OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Traffic lights are down at the intersection of Gateway Drive at Tiger Town near the Interstate 85 overpass and live wires are exposed.

Opelika officials are urging drivers to avoid the area and exercise caution. The lights were knocked down by construction crews working in the area.

Police are at the scene while traffic is backing up and being rerouted.

Officials say repairs are expected to take six to eight hours.

