 

Trial date set for suspended Lee County District Attorney

Alabama

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes (WRBL News 3)

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A suspended Alabama prosecutor facing ethics violations has a trial set for this summer.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes was arraigned on seven felony counts during a hearing Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty to five ethics violations, conspiracy to commit theft and perjury, WBRC-TV reported.

Appointed Circuit Judge Pamela Baschab set Hughes’ ethics trial for June.

Hughes was indicted in November. Less than 24 hours after the indictment, he was arrested in Montgomery County for a single perjury count for reportedly giving false information to the Alabama Ethics Commission. That count is currently bound over for grand jury consideration.

The indictment accuses Hughes of using public funds to pay attorneys to settle a private legal matter. Subsequent testimony given during a hearing in December suggested Hughes used public funds to litigate a settlement in a sex discrimination lawsuit filed by a former employee.

Additionally, court documents accuse Hughes of illegally hiring his children and issuing a subpoena to a private business to gather evidence for his potential criminal defense. He’s also charged with conspiring to steal a pickup from a business in Chambers County by using a Lee County search warrant.

Hughes maintains his innocence on all counts.

A judge appointed a longtime prosecutor from the office to serve as acting district attorney while Hughes’ case is completed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

49° / 42°
Clear
Clear 0% 49° 42°

Thursday

72° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 72° 44°

Friday

68° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 68° 43°

Saturday

61° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 61° 34°

Sunday

63° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 63° 33°

Monday

65° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 65° 38°

Tuesday

69° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 69° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

11 PM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

12 AM
Clear
1%
47°

46°

1 AM
Clear
1%
46°

45°

2 AM
Clear
1%
45°

44°

3 AM
Clear
1%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
2%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
2%
42°

43°

6 AM
Clear
3%
43°

42°

7 AM
Clear
3%
42°

44°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
44°

49°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
49°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

61°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

67°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

68°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

65°

7 PM
Clear
1%
65°

61°

8 PM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

9 PM
Clear
2%
59°

56°

10 PM
Clear
2%
56°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories