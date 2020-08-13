Trial set for Jeff West in 2018 murder of his wife Kat West

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two and half years after a Calera woman was found dead, her husband charged in the murder has a trial date set.
According to court documents, the jury trial date has been set for September 14 for William Jeffery “Jeff” West. He is charged for the February 2018 murder of his wife, Kat West, who officials say was killed from a strike to the head with a glass bottle.
Kathleen “Kitty Kat” West was a 42-year-old mother and an adult-themed model on a subscription-only website.
