ALABAMA (WRBL) – On Friday in Alabama, state leaders, colleagues, and family members paid tribute to the 12 officers whose lives were lost in 2021.

One by one, each member of law enforcement was recognized at the state capital. Loved ones pinned flowers on a display in their memory, and state leaders spoke about their sacrifice.

Of the officer deaths, eight were due to COVID-19, three were from gunfire, and one from drowning.

Governor Kay Ivey made remarks on the impact the officers made.

“They dedicated themselves to the idea of service above self, and in the process they made an everlasting difference in our state,” said Ivey.

According to the officer down memorial page, so far in 2022 the Alabama has lost six officers, with all but one due to COVID-19.