Trick-or-Treating times & tips in East Alabama

PHENIX CITY, Al. (WRBL) — To celebrate the Halloween season, Phenix City and Auburn release their ideal times for trick-or-treating.
Phenix City
Sunday, Oct. 31 2021
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The Phenix City Police Department will have extra patrols to assist in a safe Halloween
experience.
Auburn
Sunday, Oct. 31 2021
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The City of Auburn is holding it’s annual Downtown Trick or Treat event. For more information, visit their website.
For those planning to participate, here are some safety tips released by Phenix City Police.
Trick-or-treating safety tips
- Children should not trick-or-treat alone
- Stay in well-lit areas and use a flash light
- Assure costume can be seen at dark, use reflective tape if needed
- Homeowners should leave a light on, remove any obstacles from lawn
- Plan your route in advance, do not go into unknown houses
- Check your children’s candy and discard any unwrapped, or open pieces
- Avoid using candles in pumpkins, use battery-operated light
- Check sex-offender list before going
- Drive slowly and look out for children
- Limit size of trick-or-treating group
- Practice social-distancing, wash hands often
- Stay home if feeling unwell