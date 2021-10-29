Trick-or-Treating times & tips in East Alabama

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

PHENIX CITY, Al. (WRBL) — To celebrate the Halloween season, Phenix City and Auburn release their ideal times for trick-or-treating.

Phenix City

Sunday, Oct. 31 2021

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Phenix City Police Department will have extra patrols to assist in a safe Halloween

experience.

Auburn

Sunday, Oct. 31 2021

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The City of Auburn is holding it’s annual Downtown Trick or Treat event. For more information, visit their website.

For those planning to participate, here are some safety tips released by Phenix City Police.

Trick-or-treating safety tips