Triplets graduating from Central High School

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- Most high schools have cancelled their graduation ceremonies, or will hold virtual graduations.

Phenix City’s Central High has a unique reason to celebrate three seniors. William, Katherine, and Kay-Lyn Hornsby are triplets.

School life has been crazy for the Hornsby triplets of Phenix City, Alabama since the outbreak of the global pandemic.

Like most students, brother William, and sisters Katherine, and Kay-Lin will graduate in a virtual ceremony.

“Obviously it’s really weird , and it was heart breaking at first to find out that this would occur during our senior year where we’re surpassing a huge milestone, that everybody is so excited to experience and go through,” said Kay-Lyn Hornsby.

All three have been active students at Central High School.

Missing out on things like band, theatre, school clubs, and their senior prom has been a downer.

“I definitely hate that we’re not going to be able to do it this year. They pushed it back to May, so we thought we were going to have it in May, but then we all realized that we’re not going to have it,” said Kay-Lyn Hornsby.

Despite senior year challenges, the Hornsby triplets are looking forward and getting excited about the future.

“We actually plan to go to Troy University this fall in Troy, Alabama. We plan to follow different degree paths, so our classes are bound to be different, but we’re still going to have each other there in Troy so that will be an interesting time,” said William Hornsby.

The Hornsby triplets tells News 3 that they want to be remembered as leaders in high school, and they will always cherish the time they shared there.