 

 

Troy head coach Chip Lindsey tests positive for COVID-19

by: Nathaniel Rodriguez

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Troy’s head football coach Chip Lindsey has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Troy University Athletics.

Lindsey’s positive result came from one of his weekly PCR tests that are given every Wednesday to Troy’s roster of players and staff. The coach went into immediate isolation and is now experiencing mild symptoms.

This will not impact the game against Middle Tennessee this Saturday, which will be played as scheduled at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“I am obviously disappointed that I won’t be able to be at The Vet and with our team Saturday,” Lindsey said. “While this is a situation that we had hoped we wouldn’t have to account for this season, it is something that we’ve had a comprehensive plan in place for since the start of preseason camp. We have great leadership on our team, and we have already overcome a lot of adversity to get to this point of the season. I have the utmost confidence in our players and staff that they will navigate the coming days without skipping a beat.” 

In the meantime, Brian Blackmon will serve as interim head coach in Lindsey’s stead.

