Troy Police Department investigating shooting on Tuesday night

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence in Suntrace Mobile Home Park on U.S. 231 south of Troy, police said.

According to a press release, at approximately 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night, officers from the Troy Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Suntrace Mobile Home Park. When officers arrived, they found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

Troy Fire Department responded and treated the victim at the scene. The victim was transported to Troy Regional Medical Center by Haynes Ambulance.

The victim was then flown to a Birmingham hospital by Haynes Life Flight for further treatment. He is listed in critical condition.

Authorities confirm the preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting is accidental and there is no danger to the community.

The weapon was recovered at the scene. No other information is available at this time.

This case remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Troy Police Department.