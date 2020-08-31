Troy police investigate shooting involving father and son

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Troy Police have made an arrest following a shooting that left a father in the hospital and his son behind bars.

In a news release Sunday afternoon, Troy Police said Willie Jamel Bray, 26, was arrested and charged with domestic violence (first degree). Bray’s father, Willie Edward Bray, 51, was shot outside a home in the 200 block of Jones Street, police said. The shooting happened around 7:25 am Sunday morning.

The elder Bray had been shot in the abdomen when police arrived on the scene. Police believe an argument between the father and his son about the use of a vehicle led to the shooting.

“The argument began inside the residence and became physical,” police said. “The physical confrontation continued outside. Willie Jamel Bray produced a handgun and shot his father, Willie Edward Bray, in the stomach.”

During the investigation Sunday, police recovered the weapon used in the shooting inside the home.

Willie Jamel Bray is in the Pike County Jail. Bond is set at $100,000.00.

Willie Edward Bray is in a Montgomery hospital undergoing treatment. Police did not provide the father’s condition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

83° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 74°

Monday

91° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 75°

Tuesday

91° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 75°

Wednesday

95° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 95° 75°

Thursday

97° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 97° 75°

Friday

98° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 98° 75°

Saturday

94° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories